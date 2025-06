WE’VE DESCENDED INTO SOME SORT OF BIZARRE HELL-WORLD IN WHICH VAN JONES IS A VOICE OF SANITY:

🚨NEW: CNN's Van Jones calls on "progressives" to "GET ON BOARD" with Trump's stance that Iran *can't* have nuclear weapon🚨

"I think progressives underestimate how dangerous Iran is. Iran is not a normal country. Normal countries don‘t blind women because they showed some hair.… pic.twitter.com/HFQloc2Gwg

— Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) June 21, 2025