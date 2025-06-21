THE TIPPING POINT:

Guam, you say?

And since we didn’t mention it yesterday, in the interest of being a full-service news aggregation Weblog, we must now warn more sensitive readers in advance that what is heard cannot be unheard. Watch: Hank ‘Guam Might Capsize’ Johnson Releases Anti-Trump Song and Good Lord, Make It Stop.

Representative Hank Johnson (D-GA) – he of ‘Oh noes, Guam might capsize’ fame – put out an anti-Trump song on social media for reasons known only to him.

It’s genuinely an injustice that his staff didn’t stop him from releasing it. I mean, tackle the guy out of his chair before he hits the ‘post’ button if you have to. Just make sure this never sees the light of day.

Johnson uploaded the video to his X account, where he is celebrating June as Black Music Month.

“This year, I decided to come back with another jam session for you all,” he wrote. “Here is my rendition of ‘Hey Joe’ by the Godfather of Rock, Jimi Hendrix.”