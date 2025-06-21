ACE OF SPADES: The New York Times is Boohoo Whinin’ and Cryin’ That Unrealistic Extremists in the ACLU Brought the Tennessee Trans Case to the Supreme Court and Lost Bigly.

The article is trying to be nice to their trans allies, but the general thrust is that these people are so isolated in their progressive trans bubbles that they have no idea of what the rest of the country thinks about their extremist crusade to sexually mutilate children.

It’s a long, long, super-long article. I’ll just quote the parts where the NY Times hints that maybe the trans movement is too strident and delusionary for its own good.

Note the article talks a lot about the transgender lawyer who argued the case for the ACLU. “Chase Strangio” — super-realistic name there, “Chase,” totally sounds like your parents gave you that name and totally not like you just went through YA Novels looking for “kewl” teenager names — is actually a woman, though she dresses like a man and really thinks she’s passing.

I’ll try to change the incorrect pronouns he/him/his to she/her/hers, but if I miss any, well, I tried.

If this is too long for you: The main point that true-blue Super Liberal Propagandist Nicholas Confessore is making is that the trans movement is extremist and refuses to see any nuance on any issue and is determined to just ride roughshod over all those who question the Strange New World they’re trying to will into being.

They went too far in going after the kids like they’re shrimp cocktail at a wedding reception, and by doing so, they have put their own movement and the entire Democrat-Media Party in a precarious place they may not be able to get out of.