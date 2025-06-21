ACE OF SPADES: The New York Times is Boohoo Whinin’ and Cryin’ That Unrealistic Extremists in the ACLU Brought the Tennessee Trans Case to the Supreme Court and Lost Bigly.
The article is trying to be nice to their trans allies, but the general thrust is that these people are so isolated in their progressive trans bubbles that they have no idea of what the rest of the country thinks about their extremist crusade to sexually mutilate children.
It’s a long, long, super-long article. I’ll just quote the parts where the NY Times hints that maybe the trans movement is too strident and delusionary for its own good.
Note the article talks a lot about the transgender lawyer who argued the case for the ACLU. “Chase Strangio” — super-realistic name there, “Chase,” totally sounds like your parents gave you that name and totally not like you just went through YA Novels looking for “kewl” teenager names — is actually a woman, though she dresses like a man and really thinks she’s passing.
I’ll try to change the incorrect pronouns he/him/his to she/her/hers, but if I miss any, well, I tried.
If this is too long for you: The main point that true-blue Super Liberal Propagandist Nicholas Confessore is making is that the trans movement is extremist and refuses to see any nuance on any issue and is determined to just ride roughshod over all those who question the Strange New World they’re trying to will into being.
They went too far in going after the kids like they’re shrimp cocktail at a wedding reception, and by doing so, they have put their own movement and the entire Democrat-Media Party in a precarious place they may not be able to get out of.
Including this moment in the Times’ article:
In fending off attacks on gender-affirming care, however, WPATH had itself allowed politics to dictate some of its recommendations. [Rachel] Levine, the Biden Health and Human Services Department official, had been instrumental in WPATH’s mysterious last-minute deletion of the age minimums in SOC-8, documents uncovered by Alabama showed.
After seeing an early copy of SOC-8, Levine and her staff began pressuring WPATH to drop the new age minimums, arguing that “specific listings of ages, under 18, will result in devastating legislation for trans care,” as the group’s president relayed to colleagues in July 2022. That September, the American Academy of Pediatrics — which had also been provided a preview — followed suit, threatening to publicly oppose SOC-8 if the age minimums were not deleted.
The demands set off a furious debate within WPATH. Conservative politicians might attack WPATH for recommending medical intervention at younger ages than before. But Bowers, the group’s president-elect, pointed out that without specific age requirements, “insurers may not grant authorization” for pediatric care. Others worried about capitulating to political pressures in what WPATH intended to present as an “evidence-based” document.
Just as WPATH’s internal emails began trickling into public view, the Supreme Court announced that it would hear Skrmetti. Not long after, Levine’s requests to WPATH were reported by The Times. White House officials were blindsided, several told me. Though Levine would later tell Biden aides that she had been trying to protect the president, the West Wing saw it differently: Her request could suggest that the administration thought there should be no minimum ages at all. “Everyone was like, holy cow — did Rachel Levine really go out and lobby for 9-year-olds to get surgery?” one former Biden aide told me. (Levine’s spokesman says she based “all policy recommendations on the best available science.”)
Hey remember when Biden was sold to the American public as the safe, boring, middle-of-the-road moderate alternative to the out of control Bad Orange Man during the 2020 election? Good times, good times.
