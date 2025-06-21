DAVID THOMPSON: Dumb, Yes, But Fashionable.

From the world of cinema and pretentious agonising: * * * * * * * * The dogmatic scolds who bang on about “cultural appropriation” rarely display much understanding of how culture comes about. Perhaps they imagine that the world would be richer and more pious without Akira Kurosawa’s vivid reworkings of Shakespeare, or his ‘appropriation’ of American band music of the 30s and 40s, and without Kurosawa’s own films inspiring Sergio Leone and George Lucas, etc. The riffs and copying, the to-and-fro, are to a very large extent what culture is.

There is a easy remedy for Boyle if he truly wishes to expunge his guilt:

Otherwise, as Rob Henderson of City Journal tweets, “Get all the money and applause for making it, then all the moral credit for saying you wouldn’t make it. Some people always know precisely the correct next move on the chess board.”

The left is still trapped in Redneck Nation territory; consider the implications for potential audiences. As one wag commented in response to Wayne Burkett’s tweet above, “If a white person can’t tell that story because they can’t learn about India and tell it…then there’s no point to a white person WATCHING that story or buying a ticket to see it, either. You already told me I won’t understand it, and can’t learn from it, because of my race.”