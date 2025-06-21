SOMEBODY SET UP US THE BOMB: Liquid Death Is Selling Empty Iced Tea Cans Containing Ozzy Osbourne’s DNA.

Liquid Death, purveyor of canned water, has announced that it’s selling 10 empty cans of iced tea that were drank by Ozzy Osbourne and were then sealed to contain his DNA.

Dubbed “Infinite Ozzy,” these 10 cans are valued at $450 apiece and are being sold via the Liquid Death website to anyone lucky enough to snag one. Each was laboratory sealed and signed by Ozzy himself, with their timely arrival coming just weeks ahead of Black Sabbath and Ozzy’s final concert on July 5th in Birmingham, England.

“Once technology and federal law permit, fans can use this DNA to try to clone Ozzy in the future and enjoy him for hundreds of years to come,” stated Liquid Death’s publicity team on the goal of the campaign. Added Ozzy, “Clone me, you bastards.”