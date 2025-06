IN ORDER TO SAVE THE FRANCHISE, DISNEY REALLY NEEDS TO GREEN LIGHT THIS STAR WARS SEQUEL ASAP:

This guy messed up his A.I. prompt. He wrote Battle of the Philippine Sea June 1944, US Navy vs Imperial Navy. He was supposed to write "Imperial Japanese Navy." pic.twitter.com/HaeWVekG1G — Asian Dawn (@AsianDawn4) June 19, 2025