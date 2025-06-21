DISPATCHES FROM ABC NEWS: Wealthy Whoopi Goldberg fails to see the irony of her ‘oppression’ narrative – or that the US is NOTHING like Iran.
One of the many problems with weaving a victim narrative is that it transports you into an ideological oblivion, making you nearly incapable of recognizing how self-unaware you sound to normal people.
Watching millionaires on “The View” trash a nation that has given them lives of abundance is absolutely nauseating to witness — and, to the average American, comes across as incredibly ungrateful.
Like Goldberg, many wealthy black people, lacking any ongoing sense of personal struggle, feel guilty for their success.
Yet they believe being black in America is synonymous with strife — and through race association, they can live the poor black experience vicariously, safe inside their gated communities and penthouses.
Goldberg is one I would classify as a “verbal victim,” because she has in fact overcome a multitude of personal and social obstacles to achieve worldwide fame and fortune.
Yet she pathetically holds on to her oppression narratives because they carry no negative ramifications in her luxurious world, only applause from victim-enabling white leftists like Joy Behar.
Goldberg could instead hold up her life as an example of an American success story — but then she’d have no struggle to complain about.
After being fired by ABC News earlier this month, Terry Moran claimed:
“I guess I’m a Hubert Humphrey Democrat,” he said, “I’m old enough to remember him. And you know, get practical things done that people need in a decent way, and stand up for what’s right.” Humphrey was a liberal Democrat pushing LBJ’s massive “Great Society,” not a centrist. It’s like saying I’m a centrist who’s a Ted Kennedy Democrat or a Jimmy Carter Democrat. But he suggested that because [Trump aide Stephen] Miller “degrades” the civil discourse, he’s “dangerous.”
[Tim Miller of the never-Trump Bullwark] pointed out that Republicans might say, aha, he’s outed himself as a Democrat. The mask is off. Then Moran did the screw-objectivity thing.
“My own feeling is that you don’t sacrifice your citizenship as a journalist. And your job is not to be objective. There is no Mount Olympus of objectivity where a Mandarin class of wise people have no feelings about their society. We’re all in this together. What you have to be is fair and accurate.”
Oh. Well if that’s the case: ABC News Needs to Apply the Terry Moran Standard to The View.
Incidentally, if Moran can claim in 2025 that he “guesses” that he’s “a Hubert Humphrey Democrat,” how would Whoopi’s ideology be defined? Eve Barlow attempted just such a thing three years ago when the ABC News employee claimed on air that “the Holocaust isn’t about race:” Whoopi Goldberg’s Ignorance About The Holocaust Is What Happens When Intersectionality Rots People’s Brains.