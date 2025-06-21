DISPATCHES FROM ABC NEWS: Wealthy Whoopi Goldberg fails to see the irony of her ‘oppression’ narrative – or that the US is NOTHING like Iran.

One of the many problems with weaving a victim narrative is that it transports you into an ideological oblivion, making you nearly ­incapable of recognizing how self-unaware you sound to normal people.

Watching millionaires on “The View” trash a nation that has given them lives of abundance is absolutely nauseating to ­witness — and, to the average American, comes across as ­incredibly ungrateful.

Like Goldberg, many wealthy black people, lacking any ongoing sense of personal struggle, feel guilty for their success.

Yet they believe being black in America is synonymous with strife — and through race association, they can live the poor black experience vicariously, safe inside their gated communities and ­penthouses.

Goldberg is one I would classify as a “verbal victim,” because she has in fact overcome a multitude of personal and social obstacles to achieve worldwide fame and ­fortune.

Yet she pathetically holds on to her oppression narratives because they carry no negative ramifications in her luxurious world, only applause from victim-enabling white leftists like Joy Behar.

Goldberg could instead hold up her life as an example of an American success story — but then she’d have no struggle to complain about.