NOW WE KNOW WHY THE MINNESOTA ASSASSIN STORY DISAPPEARED OVERNIGHT:

Have you wondered why the story of the Minnesota assassin Vance Boelter has suddenly vanished from the news? Now we have a pretty good idea why. Boelter, who murdered State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband while also shooting State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, unleashed terror that sparked a massive manhunt before his capture late Sunday. Initial media coverage was rife with speculation, with left-leaning outlets eager to cast Boelter as a MAGA Republican, hastily blaming the GOP and even President Donald Trump for inciting his shooting spree. Yet the letter found in Boelter’s abandoned vehicle tells a radically different story, one that not only exposes the media’s rush to judgment and political opportunism but sudden drop in coverage.

In an article published late last night, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports: Letter to FBI from Minn. Shooting Suspect Made Wild Claims About Klobuchar and Walz, Sources Say:

In a rambling, conspiratorial letter addressed to the FBI, alleged assassin Vance Boelter claimed Gov. Tim Walz instructed him to kill U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar so that Walz could run for the U.S. Senate, according to two people familiar with the contents of the letter. The letter is the clearest evidence yet of Boelter’s mindset after the targeted violence against Minnesota politicians last week. It is incoherent, one and a half pages long, confusing and hard to read, according to two people familiar with the letter’s contents. It includes Boelter alleging he had been trained by the U.S. military off the books, and that Walz, who is not running for Senate, had asked him to kill Klobuchar and others. Asked to comment about the letter, Hennepin County Attorney spokesperson Daniel Borgertpoepping said the office cannot comment on an open investigation but “due to the seriousness of the allegations it contains, we will state only that we have seen no evidence that the allegations regarding Governor Walz are based in fact.”

Speaking of things not based in fact: Pardon Me?

To repeat: a Trump-appointed federal prosecutor, Joe Thompson (acting U.S. Attorney), has filed multiple death-penalty-eligible murder charges against an alleged political assassin. In last year’s election campaign, Trump himself was the subject of two assassination attempts. The one in Butler, Pennsylvania, resulted in Trump’s wounding, the death of a spectator, and the wounding of two other spectators. Now comes KSTP-5 TV (local ABC affiliate) to report on Moriarty’s petulance at being big-footed by the Feds. KSTP digs up a local law school professor willing to spread some malicious disinformation in the case. At the 2:00-minute mark of the broadcast, Prof. Rachel Moran says the following, “It’s possible Hennepin County is worried about the political motivations of the prosecutors involved and the possibility of a pardon down the road,” said Moran. “I’d like to think that’s not an issue in a case this egregious, but it’s possible that’s on the Hennepin County Attorney’s mind.” “Possible.” “the possibility.” “I’d like to think.” “it’s possible.” Prof. Moran’s misinforming musings are entirely unmoored to any fact in the observable universe. Not just unmoored, but in direct opposition to all available information in the public domain. “Motivations.” “pardon.” Moran casually defames Thompson, a career prosecutor serving on an interim basis. No effort was made by KSTP to contact the White House for a comment on the alleged, possible, pardon for a double murderer. The victims were all Democrats. Among the few verifiable facts about Boelter is that he was a twice appointed to an obscure board by Democratic governors as an unpaid public member. Local media have worked overtime attempting to portray Boelter as a MAGA fanatic, doing Trump’s bidding, based on next-to-no verifiable information.

Including Walz slow-dragging the publication of his manifesto, and the article about it in the Star-Tribune having a time stamp of 10:28 pm on a Friday night.