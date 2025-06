OLD AND BUSTED: “A Chicken In Every Pot.”

The New Craziness Hotness? A fighter jet in every Israeli home!

BREAKING: Blueprint of a Fighter Jet being hid in an Israeli home Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/I53YMhP5OR — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) June 19, 2025

Wouldn’t the jet blast cause a terrible stain on the carpets when it took off?

(No word yet if there’s an Imperial Star Destroyer in the basement as well.)