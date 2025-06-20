FLORIDA MAN FRIDAY [VIP]: Cleanup on Aisle 7, Seriously Big Cleanup. “It’s time for your much-needed break from the serious news, and this week, we’ll learn the difference between the men’s room and the canned foods aisle, how to avoid your angry wife with style, and why a tractor is not the best choice for a getaway vehicle.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.