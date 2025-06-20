June 20, 2025

FLORIDA MAN FRIDAY [VIP]: Cleanup on Aisle 7, Seriously Big Cleanup. “It’s time for your much-needed break from the serious news, and this week, we’ll learn the difference between the men’s room and the canned foods aisle, how to avoid your angry wife with style, and why a tractor is not the best choice for a getaway vehicle.”

Posted at 3:21 pm by Stephen Green