SOMEBODY SET UP US THE BOMB: “‘Sex and the City’ actress Cynthia Nixon said her trans son, a biological female, is an ‘observant Jew’ who is currently on a hunger strike in Chicago to support Gaza, according to Newsweek.”

Are we sure he isn’t on a hunger strike to protest mom’s appalling taste in food? Flashback to 2018: Cynthia Nixon Orders Cinnamon Raisin Bagel With… Lox And Capers. “On Sunday, Cynthia Nixon became the latest aspiring [New York mayoral] office-holder to briefly lose her mind while attempting to eat on the campaign trail, when she ordered—in public and on purpose—a cinnamon raisin bagel with lox from Zabar’s on the Upper West Side. She didn’t stop there, but went on to request red onions, capers, tomato, and plain cream cheese to the mess. Again, this was on a *shudders* cinnamon raisin bagel.”