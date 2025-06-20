MICHELLE OBAMA CANNOT CONTAIN HER CONTEMPT FOR BARACK:

“You should’ve threw a boy in the mix,” radio host Angie Martinez told Obama in an episode of the former first lady’s “IMO” podcast released Wednesday.

The remark came as Obama and her brother, Craig Robinson, along with Martinez, discussed society’s view of masculinity and the challenges of raising boys and young men.

“I’m so glad I didn’t have a boy,” Obama exclaimed.

“Why didn’t you throw in a third?” Martinez said with a chuckle to the mother of two.

“Because he would’ve been a Barack Obama,” the “Becoming” author and former president’s wife quipped to laughs.

You’ll note that The Hill, from which the quotation above comes, assures readers that it was a “quip” with “laughs.” However, as we all know, there are jokes and there are mean jokes. The former never hurt a person close to the joke-teller. The latter are a way to get away with a truly nasty, abusive line, while disclaiming responsibility. We’ve all hurt the mean guy, after throwing out one of those insults, claiming afterward, “What are you getting so upset about? Can’t you take a joke?” But of course, everyone knows it wasn’t a joke.

And when you have someone like Michelle Obama, who never stops complaining about her husband and making endless little digs at his expense, believe me, it’s no joke.