TYLER O’NEIL: SPLC Finally Clears Up ‘Major Misconception’ About Whether It Is ‘Anti-Christian.’

The Southern Poverty Law Center, which the FBI cited in its notorious memo on “radical traditional Catholics,” puts conservative Christian nonprofits on a “hate map” alongside chapters of the Ku Klux Klan, claiming they are part of the “infrastructure upholding white supremacy.”

For years, the SPLC claimed it was a “major misconception” that the SPLC is anti-Christian.

“A major misconception—one that is deliberately promoted by anti-LGBT hate groups in order to accuse the SPLC of being ‘anti-Christian’—is that the SPLC considers opposition to same-sex marriage or the belief that homosexuality is a sin as the sole basis for the hate group label,” the SPLC claimed. “This is false. There are many organizations, such as Focus on the Family, that oppose same-sex marriage or oppose homosexuality on strictly biblical grounds that the SPLC does not list as hate groups.”

Yet this year, the SPLC added Focus on the Family to the “hate map,” branding it—you guessed it—an “anti-LGBTQ+ hate group.” Meanwhile, the language about the “major misconception” no longer appears on the SPLC website. No matter, I have it archived here (the 2017 version) and here (the 2020 version).

Thanks, SPLC. I’m glad to have that “major misconception” cleared up.