DIGITAL THUGS:

The US government skyrocketed the USAID budget for Brazil while Bolsonaro was there. Not to help Brazilians economically, but to flood the political opposition in Brazil with money to try to take him out. https://t.co/rBUfEsryVv pic.twitter.com/44W7r7toKZ

— Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) June 19, 2025