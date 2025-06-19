SO SAD: Sunny Hostin Has Regrets for Actually Asking Kamala a Question and Tanking Her Campaign.

It was a moment that many feel ended Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, and it never would have happened to a qualified candidate. It went down in October ’24 when “The View’s” far-left contributor Sunny Hostin asked Harris what she would do differently from her addled boss, then-President Joe Biden. Kamala basically answered, not a darn thing.

It was a softball question if there ever was one, and Harris swung and missed in one of the great political whiffs of the century.

Now Hostin has the sads that she had the temerity to ask what should have been a simple query. Speaking on the “Behind the Table” podcast posted Wednesday, the incendiary host said she feels “terrible.”

“It’s Sunny’s fault she [Kamala] didn’t win,” Joy Behar quipped, trying to be funny but figuratively stabbing her co-host in the back. Sunny put her hands to her face in shame, then responded:

“I knew it instantly when she answered it,” Hostin said during the podcast conversation, when asked by Teta if she knew it would be a viral moment. “Which is why I asked the follow-up question, ‘is there one thing?’ Because I knew, I could see the soundbite and I knew what was going to happen, but I thought it was a really fair question and I thought it was a question that she would expect.”

[…]

“And now Jake Tapper wrote it in his book?” she asked her fellow co-host, Alyssa Farah Griffin. “I feel terrible.”