NOW IT CAN BE TOLD: The Scandal of the Biden ‘Tell-All’ Books.

Despite the world crumbling all around them, the inner circle never broke ranks. This raises the third reason, beyond groupthink and the desperation to beat Trump, for the cover-up. Parnes and Allen argue that the Politburo was motivated by venality. Its members were desperate to maintain their own elevated positions.

Parnes and Allen provide a revealing quote from Donilon. It is not direct, of course, but comes via a “prominent Democrat.” According to the source, Donilon said, “Nobody walks away from this. No one walks away from the house, the plane, the helicopter.” The nobody he is referring to could have been Biden, but it could also just have easily been Donilon and Ricchetti and Reed and members of the top Biden team who had access to the house and the plane and the helicopter, along with their patron.

Tapper and Thompson note this dynamic as well. They report that when “discussing the insanity of the situation with a House Democrat, [House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete] Aguilar remarked that ‘folks like Ricchetti and Donilon—they’re living the first line of their obituaries right now. People don’t give that up.’”

The top Biden people were not only protecting their own access and their reputations, but their families as well. Donilon, Reed, and Ricchetti all had relatives on the administration payroll, including all four of Ricchetti’s children. They would not get to keep those jobs if Biden stepped down.

Once these people were on board with the need for the cover-up, it was difficult for them to see the reality of Biden’s infirmity. Other realities became distorted as well. Ted Kaufman, a longtime Biden aide who once had briefly replaced Biden in the Senate, shared the mindset. He argued to Whipple after the debate that when even the exceedingly Biden-friendly New York Times started asking questions, it was plotting against Biden: “I’ll bet you $1 million that they had an executive editorial board meeting and said, ‘Here’s what we’re going to do, guys.’” If you’re supporting a Democratic incumbent and you think the New York Times is conspiring against you, you have crossed the line into madness. Kaufman was dismissive of the Clooney op-ed as well, saying, “I don’t care, George, with all due respect. I know you’re famous and you’re important and people kiss your ass every day. But George, I’m just not interested!”