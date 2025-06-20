KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Jasmine Crockett Is Lucky We Don’t Do Witch Trials Anymore. “Crockett has the straitjacket soapbox for the moment, however. In some recent, barely coherent remarks, Crockett said that anyone who supports President Trump is ‘sick.’ Proving that she’s the one with a mental disorder, Crockett wrapped up her denigrating screed with a call for unity.”