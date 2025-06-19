June 20, 2025

ALLIES: Will This Blow Up NATO? “Erdogan appears to be calculating that he will not get any pushback within NATO for claiming the internationally recognized sovereign territory of another member state, and he is likely right about that. This isn’t the first time he has claimed Greek territory, and almost certainly will not be the last, yet Turkey doesn’t seem to be in any danger of losing its NATO membership.”

Posted at 7:05 am by Stephen Green