SMART: State Department to Resume Student Visa Appointments, but There’s a Catch. “Visa applicants with social media profiles must ensure that all privacy settings are set to ‘public’ so consulate officers can view them. A cable sent to various diplomatic posts around the world suggested that ‘limited access to, or visibility of, online presence could be construed as an effort to evade or hide certain activity.'”
