CAVEAT EMPTOR:

American got his Washington State Vehicle Registration Fee for a Tesla Model S Just to register his car it’s $1,659.25 This is every year The amount of fees Washington Democrats add on is INSANE $ 75.00 Electric Vehicle Transportation Fee

Full list:

$75.00 Electric Vehicle Transportation Fee

$30.00 License fee funds road construction

$150.00 Electric vehicle fee funds roads

$10.00 Additional vehicle weight fee

$45.00 Vehicle weight fee funds Highway improvement

$4.50 Filing fee funds go to the county

$8.00 Service fee retained by subagent

$0.25 License service fee supports the computer systems

$0.50 The DOL service fee supports the computer systems

$1,331.00 Regional Transit Authority tax $ 1,654.25 Subtotal

$ 5.00 Optional state parks donation

$ 1,659.25 Total How can it cost $1,659.25 a year just to register one car with the DMV???

That’s an easy one: because Democrats.

Update: For the folks in the comments who think that $1,331.00 Regional Transit Authority tax is just to make up for lost gas tax revenue, think again.

A typical ICE driver in Washington state — 12,000 miles per year, 25 mpg — pays about $325 a year in combined state and federal gas taxes.

The total of $205 in EV and weight fees is probably just about right to make up for the lost state gas tax revenue.

Caveat emptor, indeed.