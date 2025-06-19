CAVEAT EMPTOR:
American got his Washington State Vehicle Registration Fee for a Tesla Model S
Just to register his car it’s $1,659.25
This is every year
The amount of fees Washington Democrats add on is INSANE
$ 75.00 Electric Vehicle Transportation Fee
Full list:
$75.00 Electric Vehicle Transportation Fee
$30.00 License fee funds road construction
$150.00 Electric vehicle fee funds roads
$10.00 Additional vehicle weight fee
$45.00 Vehicle weight fee funds Highway improvement
$4.50 Filing fee funds go to the county
$8.00 Service fee retained by subagent
$0.25 License service fee supports the computer systems
$0.50 The DOL service fee supports the computer systems
$1,331.00 Regional Transit Authority tax
$ 1,654.25 Subtotal
$ 5.00 Optional state parks donation
$ 1,659.25 Total
How can it cost $1,659.25 a year just to register one car with the DMV???
That’s an easy one: because Democrats.
Update: For the folks in the comments who think that $1,331.00 Regional Transit Authority tax is just to make up for lost gas tax revenue, think again.
A typical ICE driver in Washington state — 12,000 miles per year, 25 mpg — pays about $325 a year in combined state and federal gas taxes.
The total of $205 in EV and weight fees is probably just about right to make up for the lost state gas tax revenue.
Caveat emptor, indeed.