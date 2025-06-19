HMM: Russia’s Warning Over U.S. Aid to Israel Isn’t Just Noise. “Moscow’s military-industrial complex is bruised but still functional. Russia has shipped drones, missile systems, and electronic warfare tech to allies before, including Iran. Even amid the war in Ukraine, the Kremlin has kept military supply lines open to its anti-American partners. The Kremlin can restock Tehran’s weapons closets without crossing any NATO red lines.”

Still, I imagine the situation in the Middle East would be much different right now if Russia didn’t have something like 95% of its conventional combat power committed to Ukraine.