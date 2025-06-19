GAIA CRIES: The Guardian Seethes Over ‘Carbon Footprint’ of Israel’s War in Gaza.

Anti-Israel journos with the intelligence quotient of a moth flying face-first into a bug lamp are just inventing stupid new ways to stir up furor at the Jewish State for daring to defend itself against terrorists obsessed with its obliteration.

The Guardian’s climate justice reporter Nina Lakhani put out a staggering piece of mind-numbing, fallacious eco-drivel May 30 that insults common sense. “Carbon footprint of Israel’s war on Gaza exceeds that of many entire countries,” cried Lahkani.

Writing as if she found some kind of proverbial silver bullet, she flexed a new bonkers study to claim that the “carbon footprint of the first 15 months of Israel’s war on Gaza will be greater than the annual planet-warming emissions of a hundred individual countries, exacerbating the global climate emergency on top of the huge civilian death toll.” She tied her nonsense to the typical climate agitprop: “Burning fossil fuels is causing climate chaos, with increasingly deadly and destructive extreme weather events forcing record numbers of people to migrate.”

Who in the bosom of Gaia has ever heard of a clean war?