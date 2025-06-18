HEH, INDEED: JD Vance Signed Up For Bluesky with Trump-Level Troll and Hilarity Ensued.
Wow. They banned JD Vance from Blue sky in under 15 minutes
What a hero https://t.co/fxki0UzR9Z pic.twitter.com/kKQmOHWin0
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 18, 2025
“Wow. They banned JD Vance from BlueSky in under 15 minutes,” the podcaster wrote. “What a hero.”
Others caught on to the Vance ban and couldn’t help but point out how absolutely hilarious the whole thing was.
“I give it about 25 minutes before BlueCry bans the sitting VP for ‘hate speech,'” Nick Sortor wrote. “UPDATE: BlueCry banned the sitting VP for hurting their feelings.”
Apparently, the ozone layer of BlueSky’s management realized the optics of banning the vice president would likely bring the wrath of the Trump administration upon them, so they eventually changed their minds. But Vance’s presence there is already enraging the tolerance for diversity crowd.