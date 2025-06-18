FASTER, PLEASE. BUT WHAT COMES NEXT? Is it curtains for the mullahs? “Iran is at a crossroads. Few will mourn the end of a theocracy that sponsors terror and has spent 40 years agitating for the destruction of the West, namely Israel and America. But history – in Iraq and more recently Syria – offers a timely warning. Yes, regimes in places like Iran can collapse and do so swiftly. Yet what comes after is not democracy and freedom but chaos and violence. Can Iran be the exception to this rule? I wouldn’t bet on it.”