CANCEL YOUR DREAM IRANIAN VACAY? Americans Devastated as State Dept. Ruins Summer Plans for Zero People.

I just called United to cancel our tickets.

Iran was our big summer trip we were looking forward to.

Wife is devastated.

Son is lamenting the fact he won’t be able to see the Bushehr nuclear plant.

— Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) June 17, 2025