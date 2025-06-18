COLD WAR II: China’s nuclear arsenal surges 20% in one year, reaching over 600 warheads.

China has boosted its nuclear arsenal by 100 warheads in just one year, growing from an estimated 500 to over 600 warheads in 2025, according to new data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

Beijing now possesses more warheads than the UK and France combined, and is expanding its arsenal faster than any other nation. Since 2023, Beijing has added approximately 100 new warheads annually, marking a significant escalation in its nuclear capabilities, according to the research group.

As of January 2025 China had completed or was nearing completion of around 350 new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) silos across three desert regions in the north and three mountainous areas in the east. Depending on how China organizes its forces, it could match the ICBM counts of Russia or the United States by the end of the decade.