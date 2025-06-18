THAT’S REAL MONEY AND PROBABLY A DROP IN THE BUCKET: USAID: Guilty Plea For A Half-Billion In Fraud. “This story broke last week just as Israel was bringing the wood to Iran, so it might have flown under the radar, but a USAID employee and three contractors just pled guilty to a half billion dollar fraud case.”
