WHY DO I GET THE FEELING THE BEE IS MAYBE JUST TWO WEEKS AHEAD OF REALITY — AGAIN?
No Foul Called After Caitlin Clark Crushed By Anvil https://t.co/1V72XATxF6 pic.twitter.com/zLspcX493F
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 18, 2025
WHY DO I GET THE FEELING THE BEE IS MAYBE JUST TWO WEEKS AHEAD OF REALITY — AGAIN?
No Foul Called After Caitlin Clark Crushed By Anvil https://t.co/1V72XATxF6 pic.twitter.com/zLspcX493F
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 18, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.