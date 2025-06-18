DISPATCHES FROM BARACK PROJECTION OBAMA: Obama: US ‘dangerously close’ to moving toward autocracy.

Former President Obama warned on Tuesday the current political climate isn’t “consistent” with American democracy.

“It is consistent with autocracies,” Obama told a crowd in Hartford, Conn., where he spoke about the growing threat posed under the Trump administration, according to Connecticut Public Radio.

“We’re not there yet completely, but I think that we are dangerously close to normalizing behavior like that,” he added.

The former president was in conversation with Heather Cox Richardson, a Boston College professor who writes a daily newsletter on Substack, “Letters from an American.”

“If you follow regularly what is said by those who are in charge of the federal government right now, there is a weak commitment to what we understood, and not just my generation, at least since World War II — our understanding of how a liberal democracy is supposed to work,” Obama told Richardson earlier in the conversation.