NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG: Chicago suspends online portal allowing illegal immigrants to get IDs after ICE seeks data. “The decision came in response to a subpoena from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that sought personal information about noncitizen applicants, raising concerns among anti-ICE city officials that the federal agency could use the online portal for deportation efforts.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.