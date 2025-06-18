WELL, THIS IS THE 21ST CENTURY, YOU KNOW: Walmart expands drone delivery service to 3 more states in race against Amazon.

In partnership with Google’s Wing, Walmart is expanding the service to launch at 100 stores in Atlanta, Charlotte, Houston, Orlando and Tampa, building on the existing operations in Northwest Arkansas and Texas. The retailer said that it’s the first to scale this service across five states – Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas – underscoring its aim to become a leader in tech-enabled retail. Wing flies its drones beyond visual line of sight of up to a 6-mile aircraft range from the store. The products arrive to customers in under 30 minutes, according to Walmart. “People all around the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex have made drone delivery part of their normal shopping habits over the past year,” the company said. “Now we’re excited to share this ultra-fast delivery experience with millions more people across many more U.S. cities.”

The only thing I wonder about what happens when drone delivery comes to Colorado is how Democrats will figure out how to tax it like they did with traditional deliveries.

They call it a “fee” to avoid TABOR restrictions on new taxes without voter approval. But, c’mon — it’s a tax on an activity, not a fee consumers pay to get a service or entry to a park.