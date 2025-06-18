SHE’S CERTAINLY SEEMS TO BE OUT OF STEP WITH THE REST OF THE ADMINISTRATION: Tulsi Gabbard Joins Trump In Situation Room Amid Reports Of Rift With President.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard joined President Donald Trump in the Situation Room on Tuesday following a report that she was not invited to attend a June 8 Camp David retreat, where the president “convened senior national security officials to discuss the Middle East.”

According to a report from Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy, Gabbard “had a scheduling conflict with National Guard orders, but was never invited [to Camp David] in the first place.” A senior intelligence official told The Daily Wire that the Camp David retreat was not originally planned to be an intelligence meeting and that CIA Director John Ratcliffe also wasn’t initially invited to attend, but he ended up going at the last minute. The senior intelligence official added that Tuesday’s national security meeting with Trump in the Situation Room was moved to the afternoon so that Gabbard could attend.