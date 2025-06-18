JOHN ONDRASIK: My 2001 Hit Song, ‘Superman,’ Is for the Hostages in Gaza.

When I first released “Superman (It’s Not Easy)” in April 2001, I couldn’t have imagined it would become an anthem for first responders, men and women in uniform, and the broken everyday people working to heal our country. My song struck a chord because it wasn’t about capes or flying. It was about the vulnerabilities we all share and the burdens we all carry.

The country felt united after 9/11. Red and blue became meaningless labels. We all felt the same fear, the same heartbreak, and the same determination to rebuild. Music bridges divides. I saw that firsthand when I performed “Superman” at the Concert for New York City on Oct. 20, 2001. I took pride in the American spirit, our resilience after such an atrocity. I remember somehow locking eyes with a 250-pound union worker in the crowd who held a beer in each hand. We sang “Superman” together, loud and proud, and the tears streaming from his eyes were my tears, too.

Decades later, “Superman” didn’t die. Oceans away, it found a second life.