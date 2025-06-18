KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Dems’ Fave Argument for Illegals Just Took a Kick to the Groin. “The notion that illegal immigrants became a significant part of the labor pool in the United States because Americans just decided to stop working is absurd. American workers were replaced with cheaper options, plain and simple. Employers got addicted to their off-the-books, substandard pay laborers. It never had anything to with concern for illegal immigrants or the lack of available American workers.”