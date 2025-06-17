FASTER, PLEASE: ‘America’s Hypercar:’ The New Chevy Corvette ZR1X Aims to Take Down Ferrari.

The 2025 Corvette ZR1 may already be the fastest rear-wheel-drive car to touch down on our planet: A record-stomping track monster that crushes 60 miles per hour in 2.2 seconds, and whose 233-mph top speed reads like an AI hallucination.

Bucket-list ZR1 laps in May at Circuit of the Americas—the kind of Texas-sized corral this raging bull needs to properly fling itself about—find me chasing the very Corvette engineers who’ve been setting production-car lap records in their spare time; smoking a $1.2-million McLaren Senna, shaming a Porsche 911 GT3 RS.

Stretching its jacked legs on COTA’s back straight, my ZR1 reaches 175 mph, then 178 the next lap. 180 mph feels tantalizingly within reach. The 5.5-liter LT7 screams its titanium-hardened lungs out, flexing more turbo horsepower than the F1 cars that fly past and fill these grandstands. This ‘Vette grips harder than Schwarzenegger on the campaign trail, and it’s not the Terminator you might imagine: It’s communicative, (reasonably) accommodating, and daily drivable, still a Corvette at heart.

And it all costs $178,195 to start, including a $3,000 gas-guzzler tax for a ZR1 that can inhale two gallons of premium unleaded per minute at full power. The drinking problem is real, but you can barely buy a 911 GTS for this much cash; the 532-hp Porsche, with precisely half the ZR1’s 1,064 horses, starts from $167,000.