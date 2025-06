TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE!, BUT IN FARSI: Report: Ayatollah Khamenei Is Not Making Decisions ‘Due to His Poor Mental State.’ As Jim Geraghty writes, “Ayatollah Khamenei is 86, four years older than Joe Biden. Come on, Biden cabinet. If the Iranians can remove their leader from making key decisions because of his poor mental state, why couldn’t you?”

