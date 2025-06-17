ISRAEL KILLS IRAN’S NEW WAR CHIEF DAYS AFTER TAKING OUT PREDECESSOR, AS STRIKES CONTINUE:

Israel killed a senior Iranian general overnight, just days after eliminating his predecessor, the Israel Defense Forces said Tuesday morning, as the campaign against Iran’s nuclear program and Iran’s retaliatory missile barrages at Israel entered its fifth day.

Israel launched its campaign early Friday, saying it was acting against an imminent existential threat from the regime’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Explosions and air defense fire were reported Tuesday in Tehran, as Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that there were significant strikes in store for the Iranian capital.

Air defenses were reportedly also activated in Natanz, home to a major uranium enrichment plant that was seriously damaged in Israel’s opening attack, and satellite images showed extensive damage at a missile base.

An airstrike Monday night killed Maj. Gen. Ali Shadmani, the new head of the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters, also known as Iran’s military emergency command. He had only been on the job for some four days, having replaced Maj. Gen. Gholam Ali Rashid, who was killed on Friday in Israel’s opening strikes against Iran.