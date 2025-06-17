I LIKE THE CUT OF HIS JIB: Nevada governor breaks his own record with 87 vetoes.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo has broken the state record for most vetoes during a single legislative session with 87.

It’s a record he set himself after the previous session in 2023 when he vetoed 75 bills. Nevada is one of four states where the Legislature meets only during odd-numbered years.

This year Lombardo signed 518 bills into law, and his 10-day window to decide on bills passed on Friday.

Despite all of the noise made around Nevada legislators’ efforts to push bills through the state’s narrow 120-day session window, they still have to make it off the Republican governor’s desk. And the Democratic majorities in the Assembly and Senate don’t have enough seats to override Lombardo’s vetoes.

“I did not take lightly the decision to veto 87 bills,” said Lombardo in a press release. “I do not enjoy using the veto pen, but as Governor, it is my responsibility to protect Nevadans from legislation that goes too far, expands government unnecessarily, or creates unintended consequences that hurt families, businesses, or our economy.”