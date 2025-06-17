HEH:

Joking aside, the reason the online isolationists are having such a meltdown is actually not even that they are "anti-war". Current events are shattering the illusion that their hot takes are representative or influential. This is why they're so upset.

Full text:

The reason they have been able to maintain this illusion in their minds despite the fact that President Trump has always been pro-Israel and a hawk on Iran is that the illusion was flattering to them.

Thousands and thousands of likes on their posts about how Churchill was the chief villain of WWII and Israel is the root of all evil went to their head. They thought they had power. The thought they had influence. And now that they’ve realised they don’t they’re calling for Trump to be impeached 🤡

My thoughts and prayers are with them at this difficult time.