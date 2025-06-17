KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Randi Weingarten Will Still Have Plenty of Pull at the DNC. “Randi Weingarten is one of the most evil women in American politics. She’s also one of the most influential on the Democrats’ side of the aisle. There’s likely to be far more fallout for Ken Martin and the rest of the current DNC hierarchy over Weingarten’s departure than there will be for her.”