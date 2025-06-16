IT’S ALWAYS IN THE LAST PLACE YOU LOOK: Scientists find universe’s missing matter while watching fast radio bursts shine through ‘cosmic fog.’ “This previously missing stuff isn’t dark matter, the mysterious substance that accounts for around 85% of the material universe but remains invisible because it doesn’t interact with light. Instead, it is ordinary matter made out of atoms (composed of baryons) that does interact with light but has until now just been too dark to see.”

Dark matter always felt like a kludge to me.