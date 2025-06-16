THAT WOULD BE NICE, BUT…: Here’s a Thought: A Killer’s Politics Shouldn’t Matter at All.

Just minutes after Vance Boelter, 57, was caught, disarmed and arrested in a field near his Green Isle, Minnesota home by one of the 20 SWAT teams that had been searching tirelessly for him, the legacy media began speculating about his personal politics and motivations.

Boelter was an extreme threat who had a lengthy list of additional victims. Police said they found three AK-47s and a 9mm Beretta handgun in his SUV, which he left at his second crime scene after committing two murders.

As a native Minnesotan who grew up hunting and fishing in L’etoile du Nord Boelter’s horrific killings should be difficult for me to understand, but as an ex-cop I don’t even bother. We will probably never understand his true motive(s), and all the media blather about his personal politics is just a waste of our time.

I’m much more concerned about his victims and their families: Minnesota DFL (Democratic Farmer Labor Party) leader Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, both of whom Boelter assassinated, and state Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, who were both horribly wounded but will likely survive.