THE ECONOMICS OF WAR: Israel’s air superiority lets it strike Iran on the cheap — and force Tehran into costly retaliation.

The effective Israeli strikes on Iranian air defenses and military airports “will degrade Iran’s ability to restrict Israeli operations in its airspace,” the Institute for the Study of War, a conflict studies think tank in Washington, DC, said on Sunday.

Weapons analysts have identified Israeli fighter jets armed with Joint Direct Attack Munitions. JDAMs, which are made by the US defense contractor Boeing, are dumb bombs fitted with relatively cheap guidance kits that turn them into precision-guided munitions. These weapons are not considered stand-off weapons.

Analysts have also spotted Israeli aircraft armed with SPICE bombs. Like JDAMs, guidance kits that turn dumb bombs into precision weapons. They are made by the local defense firm Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

Open-source intelligence accounts have noted the use of JDAMs and SPICE — which stands for Smart, Precise Impact, Cost-Effective — bombs in the airstrikes across Iran, including around Tehran. Israel’s ability to fire these munitions suggests it is less concerned about defenses and does not necessarily have to employ its more expensive missiles for high-value targets. It has more options.