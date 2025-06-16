XI’S GOTTA HAVE IT! Green group with ties to Chinese Communist Party part of network influencing U.S. policy. “‘This isn’t environmentalism—it’s economic warfare. The Chinese Communist Party is using American nonprofits to make us dependent on their supply chains, from solar panels to EV batteries, while our policymakers walk straight into the trap,’ said Michael Lucci, CEO of State Armor, which produced the report.”
