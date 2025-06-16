NEW GOLDEN GIRLS REBOOT FLOPS BADLY: Check out these hilarious clips of the geriatric “No Kings” protests that flopped hard despite big crowds.

Here’s a sampling of No Kings protesters. The big divide is that these elderly people still get their news from legacy media and they believe it. They do limited to no questioning of what they’re told to believe. That won’t change but their influence is dying while ours grows. https://t.co/6X8u97s4OX pic.twitter.com/aWPJf3Litq

— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 16, 2025