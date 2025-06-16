BAGHDAD BOB SMILES: Israeli jets bomb building of Iran state broadcaster in Tehran; anchor flees studio in mid-broadcast.
Life comes at you fast.
"Life" is what I call joint direct attack munitions. https://t.co/UtUZUecNwF
— Sunny (@sunnyright) June 16, 2025
WKRP in Tehran’s offices looking worse for wear:
Before and after: Islamic republic state propaganda outlet IRIB pic.twitter.com/GiLlsTOEfR
— Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) June 16, 2025
More here: Iranian state TV is bombed during live broadcast as Tehran’s leaders show first signs of crumbling in wake of Israeli strikes amid radiation warning at targeted nuclear plants — live updates.