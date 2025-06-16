June 16, 2025

BAGHDAD BOB SMILES: Israeli jets bomb building of Iran state broadcaster in Tehran; anchor flees studio in mid-broadcast.

WKRP in Tehran’s offices looking worse for wear:

More here: Iranian state TV is bombed during live broadcast as Tehran’s leaders show first signs of crumbling in wake of Israeli strikes amid radiation warning at targeted nuclear plants — live updates.

Posted at 1:22 pm by Ed Driscoll