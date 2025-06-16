TOM COTTON SHUTS DOWN A CBS NEWS HOST’S TALKING POINTS ON LA RIOTS IN LESS THAN 90 SECONDS:

CBS News’ Margaret Brennan had another rough go of it on Sunday, which is becoming a theme here. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) was a guest. He’s back after being vindicated with his 2020 New York Times op-ed which argued for the deployment of federal troops into American cities when the entire summer that year was rife with leftist mayhem. It caused heartburn among the media, it led to an NYT editor resigning, and Cotton branded as a madman.

Flash-forward to 2025, we have a real president in the White House again, another wave of riots engulfing Los Angeles, this time over Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations, and Trump did what he likely wanted to do five years ago: deploy the National Guard to quell the unrest. He also moved the Marines into the city. They’re protecting federal buildings and aiding local law enforcement. And that’s what teed up Cotton to deliver the body slam.