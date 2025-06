DECLINE IS A CHOICE:

Los Angeles resident records what the mall looks like right now in Downtown LA

Every store is boarded up and fortified. This is California, this is supposed to be one of the most prestigious iconic places on earth

Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass have made it a 3rd world country pic.twitter.com/ExCrwYUO4I

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 16, 2025