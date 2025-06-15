June 15, 2025

ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: “AFT President Randi Weingarten is leaving the DNC. In a letter to DNC Chair Ken Martin, she wrote, ‘I appear to be out of step with the leadership you are forging, and I do not want to be the one who keeps questioning why we are not enlarging our tent.’”

UPDATE:

 

