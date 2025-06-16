COME SEE THE VIOLENCE INHERENT IN THE LEFTISM: Salt Lake City ‘No Kings’ protest murder suspect pushed Antifa views.

Arturo Gamboa, the man charged with murder after a deadly shooting at Salt Lake City’s “No Kings” protest, appears to be a self-described anti-government radical who publicly supported Antifa, rejected the US electoral system, and once said justice should be taken “by any means necessary,” a Facebook page with the same name from Utah reveals.

While Gamboa did not fire the shot that took the life of 39-year-old Arthur Ah Loo, police say his armed and threatening behavior sparked the confrontation, says the Salt Lake Tribune.

Witnesses say Gamboa appeared at the protest wearing a gas mask and carrying an AR-15-style rifle in a backpack. He allegedly emerged from behind a wall and began running toward the crowd with the rifle raised.

A designated “peacekeeper” at the event, wearing a high-visibility vest, opened fire with a handgun—striking Gamboa and inadvertently hitting Ah Loo.